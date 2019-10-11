Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 2,137 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 1.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,620,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,556,000 after acquiring an additional 691,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,944,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,733,000 after buying an additional 400,242 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,416,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 906,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,120,000 after buying an additional 160,198 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.44. 210,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,128. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

