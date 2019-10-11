Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 17,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $476,274.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,667.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $265,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,505 shares of company stock worth $7,033,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 74,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

