Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.47. 146,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,329. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $83.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

