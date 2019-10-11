Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 16,538.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 979,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,819,000 after purchasing an additional 973,948 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,536,000 after buying an additional 926,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Electric Power by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,691,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,860,000 after buying an additional 585,801 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4,811.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 464,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,189,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEP traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 173,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.09.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

In other news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

