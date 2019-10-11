Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,567,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,754,000 after buying an additional 470,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rio Tinto by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,163,000 after purchasing an additional 129,673 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 102,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rio Tinto by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,939,000 after purchasing an additional 318,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto by 24.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 807,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,342,000 after purchasing an additional 159,012 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. 117,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,235. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.86. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investec upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Renaissance Capital downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.77.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

