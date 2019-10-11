Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.58

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.58 and traded as low as $32.50. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $319.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.29.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.88 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

