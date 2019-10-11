Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Earns “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,916 ($25.04) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Keywords Studios to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,548.33 ($20.23).

KWS opened at GBX 1,214 ($15.86) on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,354.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,517.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

