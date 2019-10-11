Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Shares Up 4.1%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.76, 83,544 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 289,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. develops cannabis products for medical purposes. It also provides cosmeceutical and nutraceutical products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

