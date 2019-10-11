Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KEX. Stephens raised shares of Kirby from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.13.

NYSE:KEX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kirby has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Kirby had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 9,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $745,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,429.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $57,125.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,982.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,023 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 27.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kirby by 32.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kirby by 10.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the second quarter worth $201,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

