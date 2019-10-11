Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Given a $67.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) has been assigned a $67.00 price objective by analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KL. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.28.

NYSE:KL traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,971. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

