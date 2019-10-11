Kleros (PNK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $286.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Kleros has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $1.55 million and $286.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000941 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,583,810 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.