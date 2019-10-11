Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Knoll’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.44. Knoll reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knoll will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Knoll.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knoll had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNL. Zacks Investment Research cut Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of KNL stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 4,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,629. Knoll has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Knoll’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

In related news, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 4,305 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 10,000 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $232,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 518,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,075,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,305 shares of company stock valued at $464,625. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Knoll by 633.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 795.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the second quarter worth about $232,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

