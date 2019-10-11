Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

ADRNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.70 price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 983,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,983. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Koninklijke Ahold has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.19 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

