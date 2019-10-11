Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC lessened its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,630,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773,069. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge P. Lemann acquired 3,496,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999,985.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,516,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,570,441.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

