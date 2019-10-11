Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Raised by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 85.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,092 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.94. 3,483,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,772,985. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

