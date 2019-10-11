Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.76, but opened at $20.42. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Kraton shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 683,820 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KRA. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Kraton from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In related news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $206,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $402,886.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Kraton by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $950.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $495.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

