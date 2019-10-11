KT (NYSE:KT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded KT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

KT stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.38. KT has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 89.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 42.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of KT during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

