KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KSHB. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of KushCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Compass Point upped their price objective on KushCo from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded KushCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on KushCo in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. KushCo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.41.

KSHB opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. KushCo has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.56.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KushCo will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dallas Imbimbo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

