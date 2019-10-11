Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kevin L. Deardorff sold 3,870 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $170,125.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,494 shares in the company, valued at $344,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $468,290 and have sold 16,914 shares worth $738,349. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth $109,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth $6,538,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

