Lamden Price Tops $0.0082 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, IDEX and Radar Relay. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $1.16 million and $10,991.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037869 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

