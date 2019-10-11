Land Securities Group’s (LAND) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 928.09 ($12.13).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LON:LAND opened at GBX 859.60 ($11.23) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 808.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 850.17. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 473.27 ($6.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 940.20 ($12.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a PE ratio of -53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 15,616 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total value of £116,963.84 ($152,833.97).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.