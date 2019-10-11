Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.23 and last traded at $57.58, 6,621,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 4,423,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.83.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.77%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,010,686.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 113.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,994 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,359,000 after buying an additional 221,214 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,095 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $5,328,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 84,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 25,465 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

