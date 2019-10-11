LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LTM. Bank of America upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays started coverage on LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LATAM Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

LATAM Airlines Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. 4,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,129. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $19,180,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 970,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 54,410 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

