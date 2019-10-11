Lawson Products’ (LAWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

LAWS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $39.79. 556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $333.23 million, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 7.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the second quarter valued at $219,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 6,971.4% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.