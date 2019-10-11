Legacy Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,403,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,272,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $229.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,038.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

