Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 34,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 124.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.77. 164,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,565. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $216.97 and a 12-month high of $273.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.65.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.647 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.