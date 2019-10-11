Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 852.4% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 154,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.96. The company had a trading volume of 322,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,168,118. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $129.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.09.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

