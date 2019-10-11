Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 150,500 Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST)

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,500 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CannTrust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CannTrust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 20.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 target price on CannTrust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight Capital lowered shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.69.

Shares of NYSE CTST traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.94. 2,717,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,183. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $141.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.28. CannTrust Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$11.97.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

