Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,035,000 after acquiring an additional 478,368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,909,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,250,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.04.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.15. 22,797,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,604,204. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $202.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

