Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.27 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.83. 1,745,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $202.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,582 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.