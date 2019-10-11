Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,973.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.13. 58,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.