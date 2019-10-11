Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 2,365 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 527.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,242.9% in the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 258,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 239,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 68,379 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $9,713,236.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,630,681.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $10,001,022.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,023 shares in the company, valued at $38,422,930.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.79. 152,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,457. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

