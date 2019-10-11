Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 47.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $3,723,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 158.9% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.52. 57,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $309.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,333.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $422,887 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.