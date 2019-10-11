Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 219 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $223.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,901,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.85 and its 200-day moving average is $240.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.78.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

