Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,020 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,480,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,360,000 after purchasing an additional 351,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,745,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,434,000 after purchasing an additional 229,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,798,000 after purchasing an additional 51,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,538,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,538,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,558,000 after purchasing an additional 108,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.46. 1,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,077. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17.

