Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LLEX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 68,225 shares.

Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million.

About Lilis Energy

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 20,400 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

