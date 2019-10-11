Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

LCTX has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCTX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,437. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

