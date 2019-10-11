Liquidity Network Price Up 32% Over Last Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and LATOKEN. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $126,605.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.01016715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00087905 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

