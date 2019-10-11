Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Livent and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.08.

LTHM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,391. The stock has a market cap of $959.09 million and a PE ratio of 7.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.85 million. Livent had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Livent by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Livent by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 62,455 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,005,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after buying an additional 448,236 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

