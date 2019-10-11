Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.61

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.61. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 15,012,919 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 23.57%. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,428,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,656,000 after buying an additional 6,116,500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,945,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,305,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,290 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 10,110,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

