Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,707 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,536,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,473,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,699,000 after purchasing an additional 278,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $386.66. 510,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $399.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “in-line” rating and set a $401.00 price objective (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.64.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

