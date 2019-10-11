Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LWLW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32. Longwen Group has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

About Longwen Group

Longwen Group Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek new business opportunities. Previously, it was involved in providing products for the protection of people against electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Allied Ventures Holdings Corp.

