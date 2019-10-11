Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Louisiana-Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.84.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. 534,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,475. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.42. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.63 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 108.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,086 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.