Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.68 Billion

Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post $17.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $17.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $17.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $72.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.03 billion to $72.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $74.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.34 billion to $75.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.48.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,234,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,683,762,000 after purchasing an additional 240,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $501,580,000 after buying an additional 50,649 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,735,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after buying an additional 483,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,349,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $366,640,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,511,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,189. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

