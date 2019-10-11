Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.48.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.