LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29, approximately 380,063 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 621,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

LKSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. Analysts forecast that LSC Communications Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LSC Communications news, Director Judith H. Hamilton bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LSC Communications in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 83.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 91.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSC Communications Company Profile (NYSE:LKSD)

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

