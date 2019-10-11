Lucia Wealth Services LLC Sells 334 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,767,000 after buying an additional 2,806,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,647,000 after buying an additional 1,086,135 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,287,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,312,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.38. 2,168,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,870,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $161.11.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5437 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How to trade the most active stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.