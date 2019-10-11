Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,055 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $176.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $225.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.77. The stock had a trading volume of 160,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,549. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $204.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total value of $9,155,296.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $754,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.