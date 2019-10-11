M. Kraus & Co Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.94. 3,723,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,829,702. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

