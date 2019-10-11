M. Kraus & Co Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M. Kraus & Co reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,943,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,134. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

